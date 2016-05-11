William Theodore Wrage 95 of Raymondville, Missouri passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on May 15, 2017 at the age of 95. William was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 5, 1922, to the late Fritz and Lillian (Williams) Wrage.

William was united in marriage to the late Gene Mary Bosworth Wrage, this union was blessed with four children. Before moving to Missouri William was a very active member of the Faith Evangel Free Church in Fort Collins, Colorado where he took a very active role in the prison ministry that the church provided at the prison. He was also a very gifted and talented artist and wood carver; he is well known around the country for his wood carvings and still has several pieces on display at Colorado State University where he worked as a sign painter for many years. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

William Theodore Wrage is survived by his children, Sarah Rogers, of Fort Collins, CO, April Daniels and husband Mike, of Raymondville, MO, Christine Lanning and husband Jim, of Phoenix, AZ, and Theodora Giarratano, and husband David, of Raymondville, MO; grandchildren, Luke, Joshua, Charily, Patience, Precious, Shawn Jake, Lili, D.J., and Kathleen; a host of great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Gene Mary in 2010, and brother, Warren Wrage.

A Celebration of Life for William Theodore Wrage will be held at the family home in Raymondville on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 6:00PM.