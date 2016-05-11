William Winfield Connolly, age 71, was born December 4, 1946 in Bremerton, WA to JK and Wilma Mae (Beam) Connolly. He passed away August 31, 2018 at Autumn Oaks Caring Center, Mountain Grove, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Nancy Connolly. Bill is survived by his wife Nina and a sister, Janet Gross.

Bill grew up in Bremerton, WA. He graduated from Central Kitsap High School in 1965. He received his Bachelors of Science Degree from the University of Washington in 1969.

Bill served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Division as a Mortar man. He was honorably discharged March 22, 1975 as a Sergeant. He was a physicist for the CIA and also worked for the Federal Government as a Civil servant.

On April 5, 2012 he married Nina Coerte Swain. He was a member of Licking Church of Christ and the “Order of DeMolay. Bill enjoyed traveling, collecting and shooting guns, ham radio and computers. He will be missed by his family and friends.

The family is hosting a Memorial Service Tuesday September 11, 2018 at 11:30 A.M. at the Licking Church of Christ with military honors. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.