Wilma Jeanne (Patterson) Urban

Wilma Jeanne Urban, 80, daughter of D.P. (Pat) and Esther (Smith) Patterson, was born February 2, 1937 in Iowa City, Iowa. She died Thursday August 17th, 2017 in Houston, Missouri.

When she was four years old she was stricken with polio, and after an operation a doctor advised her to swim and engage in acrobatics in order to regain the use of her legs. In 1947, she moved with her parents and brother John to a farm near Houston, Mo. While attending school there, her Physical Education teacher, Principal and Athletic Director thought her gymnastic ability was an extraordinary talent and requested permission from her parents to become the Houston Tigers mascot. What was amazing to others was a joy and came natural to her.

On March 15, 1958, she married Buford Ray Urban. They were blessed with three sons. They lived in and around the Houston, Texas area for 36 years. In 1972 they purchased her parents farm near Houston, Mo. 22 years later they sold their business and were finally able to move back home.

While in Texas, Wilma Jeanne was a member of Bellfort Christian Church and was involved in many church activities such as Choir, Women’s worship leader and Sunday school teacher. For many years she also served as room mother and Little League Baseball mother for all three of her sons while also being a member of the PTA and working in the school Library. She worked in the business office of Southwestern Bell for several years until she was fortunate enough to be able to stay home and take care of her three children. After their sons were in college, she returned to complete her own college degree. In 1983, she and her husband, Buford, started their own business, which they later sold in 1992.

After moving back home she was involved in several organizations including the Farm Bureau, Cattlemen Association, Friends of the Library, Texas County Planning Commission and Private Rights Organization.

Wilma Jeanne found joy working with her husband on many projects on their property. She also loved gardening, growing flowers, cutting grass and working in the woods while being a good steward of their land. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her husband whom she always referred to him as her “Soul Mate”, “Buddy” and “Best Friend.”

Wilma Jeanne is survived by her husband of 59 years, Buford, three sons and their families, David Ray, Debbie, Tiffany and Lauren Urban of Austin, TX, Richard Douglas Urban of Pearland, Kenneth Wayne, Pam, Katie and Chris Urban of Pearland, TX and numerous cousins, sister in law Louise Patterson of Willow Springs. She is preceded in death by her parents D.P. and Esther Patterson and her brother John Patterson.

Services were held Saturday August 19th, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home in Houston, Mo with Pastor David Barbee officiating. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Chris Urban, Jeffrey Ciabattoni, Steve Weber, Marcus Weber, Kevin Garrett and Benny Bean.

Photo: Wilma Jeanne (Patterson) Urban