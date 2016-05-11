Wilmer Roy Diedrich, of Rolla, formerly of Houston, was called home to the Lord on January 25, 2017, in his sleep at Parkside Assisted Living.

Born in Raymondville, Missouri, on April 22, 1927, Wilmer was preceded in death by his parents, Omar and Lola (Edwards) Diedrich; his wife of 68 years, Marion Elizabeth Carter; and his only brother, Calvin Diedrich.

Wilmer is survived by two daughters, Kay and husband Orson Hudson of Cape Fair, and Kathy and husband Senator Dan Brown of Rolla; four grandchildren: Angela Wilbanks (Brian), Danette Sherrell (Brad), Justin Brown (Laura), and Matthew Hudson (Pamela); nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; two nieces and two cousins as well as many, many friends and extended family.

Wilmer graduated from Houston High School in 1946. He was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows for over 40 years.

Wilmer dedicated his career to serving the people of Texas County for 30 years, first as Presiding Judge and later as Circuit Clerk and Recorder. He was an avid turkey hunter, a dedicated St. Louis Cardinals fan and kept his Real Estate Broker’s License current until he was 80.

After accepting Christ at a young age, Wilmer strived everyday to live as a Christian model for all. He served as a deacon at both the Raymondville and Houston Baptist Churches. Wilmer was a daily Bible reader and a teacher of Christianity to his children and grandchildren as well as a truly kind and gentle man.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Rolla, Mo. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Howell Burkhead officiating. Burial was in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Justin Brown, Brad Sherrell, Brian Wilbanks, Corey Wilbanks, Caleb Wilbanks and Matthew Hudson. Honorary Pallbearers were: Tristan Brown, Brody Brown, Will Dorrell and Rio Sherrell.