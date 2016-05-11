Winifred May Smith was born December 27, 1932 to Dalton and Edna (Marvin) Ilsley in Newburyport, Massachusetts. She went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2017.

Winnie was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters: Kay, Marion and Leah, two brothers: Harold and Harry, one son, Robert Jr, and her husband Robert Elmer Smith.

She is survived by her daughter, Chris Roberts and husband Don of Houston, MO, her son, Tom Smith also of Houston, MO, six grandchildren: Robert Smith III and wife Sandy of Phoenix, AR, Jason Smith and wife Michelle of Hamburg, PA, Lisa Antoine and Sierra of Henderson, KY, Anthony McIntyre and wife Amy of Martin, GA, Santina Haas and husband Chris of Dahlonega, GA and Cassie Carter and husband Kevin of Houston, MO, seventeen great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.

Winnie grew up in Newburyport, MA and graduated the 8th grade.

She married Robert Elmer Smith in 1948 and to this union three children were born. She was widowed in 1954 during the war. Winnie stayed at home and raised her three children.

Winnie accepted Jesus as her Savior as a young child and has held steadfast to her faith her entire life. She loved spreading the Word of Jesus and would often hand out bibles to those who needed a little guidance. She was a member of Union Grove Church in Aurora, MO. She loved the fellowship with the members of that church.

Winnie loved her family. It was what she was most proud of. She enjoyed having family over and visiting and sharing stories.

She also enjoyed “tromping” around as she called it. “Tromping” simply means adventuring around looking at new places and having a good time. She has been pretty much coast to coast traveling and has trinkets from all around.

Her hobbies included writing letters, mining for gemstones, making jewelry and puzzles of any kind.

Winnie never met a stranger. She had friends from all over and kept them very near to her heart. Once you knew Winnie, you loved Winnie and were considered like family. She is known around as a little spit-fire. She loved to make people smile and share a little bit of her “Yankee attitude” with them. She was proud of where she came from and liked to share her heritage.

Winnie will be lovingly remembered as a strong willed and compassionate person, with a true servant’s heart and a positive outlook on life. She will be greatly missed.

The family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Winnie Smith Memorial Fund, C/O Evans Funeral Home, in lieu of floral arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

A Celebration of her Life was held Saturday July 15, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Brian Cook officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.