Wonda Lee (Bland) Phillips, age 75, of Houston, MO passed away December 26, 2017 at her home. She was born April 12, 1942 in Eminence, MO to James Virgil and Clara (Bunch) Bland. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Juanita Smith, Erma Maudena Dent, Maudalean George, Curtis (Sonny) Dale Bland, Melbalean Barton and James Roy Bland.Wonda was raised in Eminence and attended school there. She married Gerald Daniel and to this union two children were born, Rickey and Tammey. She later married Ivan Lee Phillips, Jr July 28, 1982. They had enjoyed 35 years together. He called her his ‘Lil Darlin’ and he will miss her so very much.

She is survived by her husband, Ivan Lee Phillips, Jr of the home; her children, Rickey Daniel and wife Pam of Eminence, MO and Tammey Hill and fiancé Doug Knorr of Raymondville, MO; five grandchildren, Terra Culley and husband Wayne of Raymondville, MO; Jessica Kultgen and husband Todd of Ozark, MO; Tiffany Daniel Hogan of Eminence, MO; Tracy Lohrer and husband Josh of Bucyrus, MO and Roger Thomas Hill of Raymondville, MO; great-grandchildren, Schuylar Lohrer, Taylon Jenkins, Seth Lohrer, Savannah Culley, Denver Cully, Riley Mae Wood, Chad Jenkins, II, Sean Lohrer, Sierra Lohrer, McKensie Hill, Stetson Lohrer, Ruby Hill, River Hogan, Isabella Hill and Brendan Kultgen, two sisters, Jewel Lovins of Doniphan, MO and Jean Cole of Raymondville, MO, three brothers-in-law; Ottis Smith of St. Louis, MO, Wayne George of Eminence, MO and Don Barton of Raymondville, MO; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Bland of Eminence, MO and many nieces and nephews.

Wonda was a woman of many talents; she ran an assisted living facility in Houston, for many years, she worked at Texas County Memorial Hospital, and in factories, Angelica, Brown Shoe and Rawlings. Wonda also was a pig farmer and operated a logging business and saw mill, where she was head sawyer, she could grade lumber and tell how many board feet were in most timber just by looking at it. Hard work never scared her. Wonda loved her family to the fullest and enjoyed many late nights’ playing cards; mostly pitch.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services were Friday December 29th, in Evans Funeral Home at 11:00 AM with Rev. Randy Ferguson officiating. Burial was in Central Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Denver Culley, Taylon Jenkins, Thomas Hill, Seth Lohrer, Donald Barton, Jr, Bill Dent and Jeremiah Lovins; Honorary Pallbearers were Allen Phillips, Merle Phillips, Jr. and Chad Jenkins. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests donations be made to the Wonda Phillips Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home, Houston, MO. On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com