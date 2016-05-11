Letter to the Editor • Subject: Mug shots of criminal offenders in the Licking News

I would like to address the ”unintended” negative consequences of this technique in contrast to traditional reporting limited to printed words. Has the editor considered the potential social and psychological impact of such photos on other family members to include minor children of the subjects? This letter is in response to the mug shot of May Hicks in last week’s Licking News. This technique may sell newspapers by highlighting the harmful physical consequences of habitual drug abuse, but it does not address the underlying social issues in the Licking community that led to this consequence.

To be specific, Ms. Hicks has other respectable family members residing in the community and, most importantly, an 8 year old daughter who attends Licking school. Another student informed her that her mother’s picture was in the newspaper. It is unlikely that an 8 year old will read the paper; however the photo would be something she might want to see – but needs to be shielded from! (The young girl has been/is in court-awarded custody of her father and has daily contact with her paternal grandparents.)

An editorial response would be appreciated.

Signed: A loving grandfather,

Name withheld by request.