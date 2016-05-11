Letter to the Editor

To Whom This May Concern:

I read in the Licking Newspaper about Sara, the canine officer with the badge number 709. I’m sure Sara was a great canine officer. I was sorry to read how she got run over.

I am writing to encourage you to let another dog join the police force, because dogs can do things that human beings cannot do. A dog helps the police officers track drugs by sniffing them out. A dog makes a police department unique.

I hope that the city of Licking will continue the canine unit.

Sincerely,

Emma Jones