Letter to the Editor: Distaste for Politics in Washington

This letter to each of you is to express my dissatisfaction and distaste for what is going on in Washington and encourage positive change. Congress must rise above this orchestrated circus of lies and distortions designed to bring down a duly elected president. You are our only hope.

Let me point out the obvious. President Trump had a clearly articulated agenda and the voters of Missouri favored him in the election. Congress seems to have very little interest in promoting or supporting that agenda. Why don’t we fix health care? Why don’t we reduce taxes and simplify the tax code? Why don’t we protect our borders? Why don’t we properly screen those foreigners coming into our country? I could go on, I won’t.

I realize I’m only writing to you three. But you are there to represent me and the people of Missouri. I urge you to reconsider Democrat talking points and Republican lack of action and work towards positive governing that will help “we the people”. In short, we the people of Missouri voted for and our President was elected. We need real leadership in Congress. Will you help us?

It is obvious the so-called news media, along with certain members of both political parties, are working very hard to take down a legitimately elected government, specifically our President. This is dangerous business; we voters lose our powers at the ballot box. I urge all of you to actively resist the movement. Time is past for taking care of yourselves. We the people and you the politicians must stand up to this power grab resisting it as hard as we can.

I am simply a concerned voter resisting an illegitimate power grab.

Very truly yours,

Billy C. Wade