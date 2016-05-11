Letter to the Editor – Dumping Pets

Dumping dogs and cats on the rural roads around Licking and in Licking has been occurring since we moved here some 30 years ago. In recent years, it appears to have declined, possibly because of the establishment of the Texas County Animal Shelter. However, the recently announced closure of the shelter may reverse this trend. Over the years we have adopted some 50 or so pets found in Licking, east of Licking, or from owners looking for a good home for their pets. Castaways are frequently observed on Cameron Road and even in the Town and Country parking lot. We currently have 13 dogs and as many cats on our farm. Our most recent foundling was a spayed boxer who appeared at the end of our road a couple of months ago. Although our expenses for food and veterinary services are high, we receive companionship and protection from our dogs, which is satisfying as well as the right thing to do. When our pets are old and in poor health we have them euthanized! The void left by the closure of the only animal shelter in the close vicinity is unfortunate, but pet owners need to realize the responsibility they assumed when they acquired their animal friends.

George and Heather Puhrmann