Letter to the Editor: Give credit where it’s due

Re: Grizz Karnes making music for half a century

Send Me to Glory in a Glad Bag was written by John Biggs, 1979, and the last verse “if I’m not bound for glory and oven bag would be the bag to choose” is also by John Biggs. Railroad Blues was composed by David Mace and Chain Gang Line was also by David Mace. Grizz went to Lee Mace Ozark Opry to perform a poem written by my father, Jack Smith, called, El Torro, “The Bull Fight Song,” which later my Dad sold to Lee Mace. When Grizz went to the Ernest Tubb’s record shop in Nashville, he did the same poem, El Torro, and got a great response and was encouraged to do more poems written by my father, but without copyrights at that time it wasn’t possible.

Darlene Curtis