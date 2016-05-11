Letter to the Editor: Supporting our leadership

To my Fellow Americans. What is going on? The election is over and done, but the theatrics have not ended. I can hope that my words would reach as far the State Capitol but alas they fall only on the ears of those that give a Lick here in my hometown. I know that I am not the only one that feels this way when I must demand from our elected representatives that they continue to serve the people that put them in office. We should not hear any elected person utter the words that they will not work with the President Trump Administration.

I have not read in the Constitution that because you didn’t get your way you can call foul. This is not first grade, people. You were elected to do what the people want and if you won’t or can’t, then pack up and go home letting those more responsible run this state and country. I have heard people say that they held their noses when they voted in this election last November. Maybe next time they’ll scatter party breath mints on the tables for you. Friends do you realize that a very large portion of our young voters and old hippy population were rooting for a Socialist to be President. I don’t know if I should be thankful that their party cheated or appalled that they think getting caught rigging the election makes them the victim. Still wrapping my head around that one.

I have had an awesome career in intelligence for over thirty years and I can say with a high degree of professional and personal knowledge that just allowing people to immigrate into our country without being vetted from known terrorist countries is irresponsible and reckless in regards to the safety of the American people. Like you, I lock my doors at night to keep my family safe. We simply cannot allow anyone to enter that would want to do us harm. So if a ban like those used in the past is used again to protect the American people and our Judeo Christian foundation then so be it.

May God Bless my Community, this Exceptional Country and please continue to pray for the Unborn.

Rick Sullins

Licking, MO