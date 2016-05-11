Revolutionary Ideas on Taxation

The Ozarks Property Rights Coalition met Thursday, January 26 at their regular monthly meeting at the El Rancho Restaurant in Cabool.

Guest speaker for the meeting was Dave Dougherty, discussing his recent book, Starve the Beast. An avid historian and scholar of religion and the constitution, Dougherty has several prominent books to his credit, including working with Larry Schweikart to produce A Patriot’s History Reader: Essential Documents for Every American, and several other volumes. Dougherty was also responsible for the scholarly proofing of A Patriot’s History of the United States.

During his talk, Dougherty discussed the issue of taxes, and “The Beast” referred to in the title of his book is the Federal Government. Millions of people have pensions to which they have never paid in, especially politicians. Taxpayers who have no pensions of their own are on the hook to pay for millions of pensions, paying up to 20% of their income for pensions for government employees.

The reality is that 50 – 70% of income is paid out in taxes by citizens, whether it be sales tax, excise tax, income tax, property tax, etc. Every dime you put into Social Security has already been spent out this year, and all the money you have previously put in is gone and spent. There is no pot of money set aside to fund social security.

When we are told we are 20 Trillion dollars in dept that does not include unfunded debt, which brings the total to 245 trillion dollars. Trump hopes to cut spending by 10%, resulting in a 300 billion dollar savings, leaving still massive debt. To make an impact, spending needs to be cut by 50%.

In regards to Obamacare, it can be easily dismantled, as the entire program was created by bureaucrats, and never went through proper legislative channels.

Children are being conditioned, and with common core, the level of education has been decreased from 12 to 10.5 years at time of graduation. History before 1898 is no longer taught (covering the revolutionary era.) For example, students are unaware of the articles of association that declared an embargo between the US and Britain – all trade in either direction was shut off, an act that among other things removed any obligation to pay tax to Britain on imported goods.

We are the only country in the world where citizens sit down and figure their taxes and send it in. If you want to avoid income tax, trading and bartering won’t work, because those are both taxable. However, you can gift anybody up to 14,000 without them paying tax. Consider donating heavily to your church, helping each other, all non-taxable – through gifting. You can set up an LLC cooperative for food or services. Labor laws won’t apply. Food grown and harvested can be divvied up among the members, with no tax owed to the government.

You can contact Dave Dougherty through his website at surviveusa.biz. For more information about the Ozarks Property Right Coalition, call 417-264-2435.