Scam Alert: Third Party Sellers on Amazon.com

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

melissa@thelickingnews.com

I’ll admit, I love Amazon. I use it for almost everything. Prime, Kindle, Amazon Music, Shopping, you name it. When it comes time to buy a new piece of equipment or item I look to Amazon first. But my last Amazon transaction left me confused, angry and without a solution. For nearl y a decade I have been shopping with Amazon and have two accounts. Many of the items sold on Amazon are listed through private third-party sellers. Regular people and businesses who are trying to compete in an ever-growing digital marketplace. For the most part, these sellers are honest and trustworthy, but there are sellers who have been able to trick the system and walk away with the customer’s cash.

The newest scam to sweep Amazon is the use of fake third-party accounts. These deceptive accounts set prices for high end items far lower than their competition. Some samples include popular laptops which retail for about $1,200 sold for a mere $550. While lower than retail prices are normal on Amazon, these prices seem too good to pass up. Even if these prices seem like a scam, Amazon’s help sections says this “Sellers can set their own prices for the items they sell on Amazon. Prices for similar or identical items from other sellers can vary.” So, this could be legitimate, right?

In many cases this what scammers are hoping for. Scam accounts have a couple of major hallmarks: Newly listed stores, people’s names used as store names, bargain priced items (often varying drastically in type from one another), and no customer reviews. For most of us, we think “maybe they are just getting started, I’ll give them a chance.”

Here’s how the transaction goes down. You purchase your bargain product and you receive a confirmation email. In a couple of days, the item is marked as shipped by the seller. Here’s where things start to reveal themselves. The estimated delivery window is…three weeks. During this time, Amazon will run its regular billing cycle and deducts the amount from your account and pays the seller. After the item doesn’t arrive, or a piece of cardboard does, the seller will cite to Amazon that the package was delivered and signed for. Amazon will side with the seller because proof of delivery would exist and the seller would walk away with your cash.

This is exactly what happened to me in my most recent transaction with Amazon. I contacted the seller because my estimated delivery date was between June 23 and July 11. The seller DONNA ACLESE, confirmed that the package would arrive on July 11; 21 days after it was marked shipped. They cited that it was shipped USPS with no tracking number, and if it didn’t arrive they’d send a replacement AND a refund.

After that date came and went, I contacted the seller. The seller responded with a FedEx tracking number showing that it had been delivered and signed for by a receptionist with the name J. Jean. I made a quick call to FedEx and they confirmed what I already knew. This item was not shipped to my address and was not in my name at all. The woman who signed for it was the intended recipient. As a matter of fact, FedEx had no record of a package being shipped to my address or in my name at all. With this information in hand I contacted the seller, and then contacted Amazon. The seller stated that the tracking number was wrong and would have FedEx search for the package.

The Amazon representative was sympathetic to my situation and sent a request to their A-Z Claims Department and assured me that they would work with me and my seller to come to a solution. The seller offered to send me a replacement that would be shipped that Friday. By Thursday the next week, the package had not been handed over to FedEx. The seller assured me that it was a mistake on FedEx’s part and would make sure that the item would be shipped.

The worst part? My Amazon claim was denied because the item had been delivered and signed for. I sent two appeals, both of which were denied.

On Tuesday July 25, my “replacement” box arrived. A small FedEx Express box roughly the size of a textbook was handed over by our FedEx delivery man. The box felt ridiculously light, and we joked that it was an empty box. But in truth it was mostly empty. Contained within the box were the two waxy protective strips that had been removed from the adhesive of the flaps before securing the box. At this point I contacted both the seller and Amazon again. The seller promised a refund and Amazon denied my claim stating “Although we understand your position, we stand by our decision. We cannot give you more information about this matter, and we may not reply to further emails about this claim.”

But, was there really no recourse? Actually, there is. After searching for help I came across a Reddit thread where someone had been through a similar situation. After paying $1,000 for a pair of speakers, the seller mailed a piece of cardboard to the buyer. This user was also denied because the package was signed for. After several attempts, Amazon stood by their decision. Later the user stated that he had made contact with a customer representative who reviewed the information he presented and the photos of his package and issued him a refund. The process is called “escalation” and can be taken in cases where customers have been scammed, or otherwise mislead. It’s tricky to do, but it can be done. In a string of last resorts, I found an email for Jeff Bezos, the company’s CEO and sent a lengthy email to him explaining in detail what had happened. Then I took to Twitter early Wednesday morning with a photo of my empty box and the statement “@amazon why don’t you help customers who have been scammed?” Within minutes Amazon responded with a link to contact a representative about my issue. Two hours later the rep reviewed the messages that had been sent between myself and the seller determined that I was due a refund. Success.

If you are a victim of fraud, contact Amazon to get help and don’t stop until someone listens. By the way, Jeff Bezos’ email is jeff@amazon.com.