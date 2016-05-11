Senior Center Happenings

Well the news we have all been waiting for. The new Senior Center will be open soon. But first, we have got to have a party. So November 6th through November 9th we will be closed for the big move. We are already scheduled to be closed for November 10th to honor our Veterans, and then on November 11th there will be an open house. Open house will be from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm. There will be music playing by a few local groups throughout the afternoon. So plan to come and take a tour and visit your new Senior Center.

On September 23rd come on out to our all you can eat breakfast. The breakfast will begin at 7:00 am and will end at 10:30 pm. The cost is $6.00 and children under three are free.

Sunday October 15th is the date set for our annual auction. We will also have a chicken dinner which will begin at 11:00 am. The auction will begin at 2:00 pm. The cost of the dinner will be $8.00. Come by the senior center and get your tickets, or at the door – which ever is more convenient for you. On this day we will have a quilt raffle and tickets are available at the senior center. There also will be several Branson tickets for auction. And certificates for local things as well.

We are always in need for volunteers at the center, why don’t you come and just give us a couple of hours a week? Call Cindy at 573-674-3558 to volunteer.

Tickets are still available for the new Treager smoker. Tickets are $5.00 each. We will raffle this when we sell 150 tickets.

“A lady went to her Pastor and said ‘Pastor, I won’t be going to your church anymore.’ The Pastor responded ‘But why?’

The lady said ‘Ah! I saw a woman gossiping about another member; a man that is a hypocrite; the worship team living wrong; people looking at their phone during service; among so many other things wrong in your church.’

The Pastor replied ‘OK. But before you go, do me a favor: take a full glass of water and walk around the church three times without spilling a drop on the ground. Afterwards, leave the church if you desire.’

The lady thought: too easy! She walked three times around the church as the Pastor had asked. When she finished she told the Pastor she was ready to leave.

The Pastor said, ‘Before you leave, I want to ask you one more question. When you were walking around the church, did you see anyone gossiping?’

The lady replied ‘No.’

‘Did you see any hypocrites?’

The lady said ‘No.’

‘Anyone looking at their phone?’

‘No.’

‘You know why?’

‘No.’

‘You were focused on the glass, to make sure you didn’t stumble and spill any water. It’s the same with our life. When we keep our eyes on Jesus, we don’t have time to see the mistakes of others.’

2 Corinthians 12:9

But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness. Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.”

Bridge Builders Menus for September 25 – 29

Monday, Sept. 25: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, copper pennies, dessert.

Tuesday, Sept. 26: BBQ pork riblets, baked potato, coleslaw, dessert.

Wednesday, Sept. 27: Meatloaf, gravy, hash brown casserole, corn, bread slice, dessert.

Thursday, Sept. 28: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, bread, dessert.

Friday, Sept. 29: Catfish, roasted potatoes, broccoli raisin salad, bread slice, dessert.