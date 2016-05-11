Senior Center Happenings

By: Cindy Wampner

The first meal in the new Licking Senior Center was prepared by Marilyn Cantrell and Rickie Moncrief

on Monday, November 13th. They both were thrilled to be the first cooks in the new kitchen. We all have been getting plenty of exercise, looking for utensils or pots and pans, etc.

Then on Friday the 17th, the new shuffleboard table donated by Carol Fox of Fox Funeral home was delivered and put up ready to be played. Hours later, Mayor Keith Cantrell and wife Marilyn delivered a new ping-pong table. We are surely blessed to have such caring people in our community.

So lets get together for lunch at 11:00 a.m., and then after lunch we will play shuffleboard or ping-pong or even some pool and Chinese marbles. Card games and puzzles are also available and we also have exercise equipment. So come on over and treat yourself to some fun.

We would like to wish all of you a Happy and blessed Thanksgiving. Please don’t forget we will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Have you been thinking about volunteering? Now’s the time to start. Stop by and talk with Cindy. We are open Monday through Friday from 6:00 am until 4:00 pm. If you would like to contact me, please call me at 618-781-6867 or 573-674-3558.

The minister of the church was giving a Thanksgiving service. A ragged old man in the audience asked, ‘What is there to be thankful for?’ Surprised, the minister replied, ‘What is your name, sir?’ The old man said Cause. ’Well Cause, you could be thankful for your healthy body…’ ’I’m blind and I have lung cancer.’ ’..or your family…’ ’I don’t have a family.’ ’…or your home…’ ’I don’t have a home.’ ”Well, then,’ replied the preacher, I guess you’re a lost Cause!’

Philippians 4:6 – Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.