Senior Center Happenings

By Cynthia Wampner

I hope everyone had a happy Thanksgiving. I was told to set the scales back 10 pounds before you eat, and you wouldn’t feel bad when you step on after you eat.

If there is anything in the old building that you would like to buy for a keepsake, you could come and take a look. As soon as the things that are out that are not attached, we will take bids to tear down the old building. You can call Cindy at 573-674-3558 or come and see me at 114 Green Street.

Make sure you come by and see the new building and eat a good home cooked meal at 11:00 a.m.

If you are working and can’t get out, we will deliver your lunch to you. Just call 573-674-3558.

Mark your calendars for December 9 at 12 p.m. Santa Claus will be at our Christmas party and Ruth Jackson will also be there to play Christmas carols on the piano. Bring a $10.00 gift for whatever gender you are and come out and have some fun.

Are you one that has been procrastinating about volunteering? If you were wondering, we still need you to help. Come by 114 Green Street and talk with Cindy.

Two 90-year-old men, Mike and Joe, have been lifelong friends.

When it’s clear that Joe is dying, Mike visits him every day. One day Mike says, “Joe, we both loved football all our lives, and we played football on Saturdays together for so many years. Please do me one favor, when you get to Heaven, somehow you must let me know if there’s football there.”

Joe looks up at Mike from his death bed, “Mike, you’ve been my best friend for many years. If it’s at all possible, I’ll do this favor for you.

Shortly after that, Joe passes on.

At midnight a couple of nights later, Mike is awakened from a sound sleep by a blinding flash of white light and a voice calling out to him, “Mike–Mike.”

“Who is it?” asks Mike sitting up suddenly. “Who is it?”

“Mike–it’s me, Joe.”

“You’re not Joe. Joe just died.”

“I’m telling you, it’s me, Joe,” insists the voice.

“Joe! Where are you?”

“In heaven”, replies Joe. “I have some really good news and a little bad news.”

“Tell me the good news first,” says Mike.

“The good news,” Joe says,” is that there’s football in heaven. Better yet, all of our old friends who died before us are here, too. Better than that, we’re all young again. Better still, it’s always springtime and it never rains or snows. And best of all, we can play football all we want, and we never get tired.”

That’s fantastic,” says Mike. “It’s beyond my wildest dreams! So what’s the bad news?

“You’re on the team for this Saturday’s match!”

Luke 2:10 And the angel said to them, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.