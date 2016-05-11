Senior Center Happenings

By Cynthia Wampner

It’s hard to believe that old man winter is right around the corner, as well is Christmas just 21 days away. Where has time gone? I guess we’re just so busy, I have always heard that when you’re having fun, time flies. And yes we are having fun.

Stop by and have breakfast or lunch with us and look at all the new Christmas decorations. Meri Wrest is hard at work making the center look nice for the upcoming Christmas party, which will be held on Saturday December 9 at 12 p.m. Hope to see all of you there. If you want to participate in the gift exchange, just bring a wrapped $10.00 gift and write man or woman on it for what ever gender you are. As far as food, the senior center will furnish cold cuts and cheese and bread, you bring any type of finger food or dessert. And also Santa Claus will be handing out gifts for the exchange.

We sure are seeing a lot of new faces, and that is great. The teacher had 6 Marys in her class. And she said the more the merrier. Just trying to be funny.

December 12, why don’t you join us for Bank day. Hosted by Town and Country Bank. Free to all who attend during our lunch hours. Thanks to Town and Country Bank for their continued support.

Don’t forget to join us on Wednesday, December 13 for our Christmas feast lunch. All lunches are $4.00 each.

This is directed to anyone who carries a business card. If you drop your business card in the jar, on Mondays we will draw one card out, and if your card is pulled, you will receive a free meal.

This is apparently a true story:

A drunken man from Licking Mo. was always walking the streets. He came upon this gas station where the owner’s wife would frequently visit. This was when the station was on Main Street. The woman walked to the post office and along the way, the drunkard followed her and pinched her. She went running back to her husband and said you will never believe it, that drunkard pinched me. Her husband said where did he pinch you at. She said between the post office and the bank. That’s when the bank was on Main Street. Too funny to be true. But it is. If you want any further details, just call the senior center.

1 Peter 5:8 – Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: