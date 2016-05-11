Senior Center Happenings

By Cynthia Wampner

What a week. I know a lot of people who have been affected by this influenza, myself for one. Believe me, it’s not been fun.

Well, in spite of the flu, we have been blessed with fairly good weather, with Christmas being less than a week away.

I would like to wish all of you a Merry Christmas and be safe in whatever you do.

Please don’t forget that Jesus is the reason for the season.

We have decided to close on December 26, which is the day after Christmas. We will be back open on December 27 with business as usual until December 28. Then we will be closed from December 29 until January 1. Opening for business on January 2. See you all next year, and happy 2018.

On December 27 Oxford Healthcare will host a toenail clinic at 10 a.m.. Get them toenails all clipped, so you don’t poke anyone while you are asleep. Then at 1 p.m., they will also host a free bingo. Come on out for a day of fun. Plan to stay for lunch, since you are here anyway.

The Treager smoker will be raffled off on Thursday, December 28. Sure would make a nice Christmas present. Tickets are $5.00 each. Come in to the new senior center to get your lucky ticket.

David heard a rumor that his father, grandfather and great-grandfather had all walked on water on their 21st birthdays. So, on his 21st birthday, David and his good friend Brian headed out to the lake.

“If they did it, I can too!” he insisted.

When David and Brian arrived at the lake, they rented a boat and began paddling. When they got to the middle of the lake, David stepped off of the side of the boat… and nearly drowned. Furious and somewhat shamed, he and Brian headed for home. When David arrived back at the family farm, he asked his grandmother for an explanation.

“Grandma, why can I not walk on water like my father, and his father, and his father before him?”

The feeble old grandmother took David by the hands, looked into his eyes, and explained, “That’s because your father, grandfather, and great-grandfather were all born in January… you were born in July, dear.”

John 3:16 for God so loved the world (that means every one) that he gave his only begotten son (Jesus), that whosoever believeth in him, should not perish (die), but have everlasting life.

MERRY CHRISTMAS