Senior Center Happenings

By Cynthia Wampner

I hope everyone had a merry Christmas, and now it’s time to bring in the New Year. No New Year’s resolution for me, I’m just gonna be the same ole person I was last year, why not? I made it to 2018 this way.

Start the new year off right, and enjoy our new recreation room, here at the center. Exercise equipment is available, ping pong, Canadian marbles, pool, puzzles, cards and shuffleboard. This is all free for you to use anytime while we are open for business.

Everything seems to be going good at the senior center. Please take time out of your day and visit with us. On most days it’s quite an experience.

Lunch begins at 11 a.m. and we can even deliver it to you, within city limits.

On January 11 at 11:30 the Better Business Bureau will be here to talk about scams that are affecting us everyday. Plan to attend, it should be interesting.

Would you like to become a member of the senior center? If so, talk with Cindy. Membership cost $10.00 for a lifetime and $5.00 a year. You do not have a to be a member to come to the senior center.

An old-fashioned lady and her husband were planning a week’s vacation in Florida, so she wrote to a particular campground and asked for a reservation.

She wanted to make sure the campground was fully equipped, but didn’t know how to ask about the toilet facilities. She couldn’t bring herself to write the word “toilet” in her letter. After much deliberation, she finally came up with the old-fashion term, “bathroom commode.”

But when she wrote that down, she still thought she was being too forward. So she started all over again, rewrote the entire letter and referred to the bathroom commode merely as the “B.C.” Does the campground have its own B.C. is what she actually wrote.

Well, the campground owner wasn’t old-fashioned at all and when he got the letter, he just couldn’t figure out what the women was talking about. That “B.C.” business really stumped him. After worrying about it for a while, he showed the letter to several campers, but they couldn’t imagine what the lady meant either. So, the campground owner, finally coming to the conclusion that the lady must be asking about the location of the local Baptist Church, sat down and wrote the following reply:

Dear Madam,

I regret, very much the delay in answering your letter, but I now take the pleasure of informing you that a B.C. is located 9 miles north of the campground, and is capable of seating 250 people at one time. It is located in a beautiful pine grove and is opened only on Sundays and Wednesdays. I admit it is quite a distance away if you are in the habit of going regularly, but no doubt you will be pleased to know that a great number of people take their lunches along and make a day of it. They usually arrive early and stay late. My daughter met her husband in the B.C.

The last time my wife and I went was six years ago, and it was so crowded we had to stand up the whole time we were there. Sometimes it is so crowded, there are 5 to a seat. It may interest you to know that right now there is a supper planed to raise money to buy more seats. They’re going to hold it in the basement of the B.C.

I would like to say it pains me very much not to be able to go more regularly, but is surely not due to lack of desire on my part. As we grow older, it seems to be more of an effort, particularly in the cold weather.

If you decide to come down to our campground, perhaps I could go with you for the first time you go, sit with you and introduce you to all the older folks. We will be sure to have a seat up in the front where you can be seen by everyone.

Remember we are a friendly community.

Jeremiah 29:11

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”