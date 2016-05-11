Senior Center Happenings

By Cynthia Wampner

We have a new President, very anxious to see how he will make America great again.

Come in the mornings Monday through Friday and have a hot breakfast for only a donation. The doors open at 6:00 am. I know it has always been said that family comes first, but shouldn’t that mean after breakfast?

Lunch is served at 11:00 am daily. So come pull up a chair, take a taste of this homemade food, and you will come back for more.

Maybe you would like for us to deliver your lunch to you. If so, call us at 573-674-3558 and one of our friendly volunteers will deliver to you.

Oxford healthcare will be at the center for Toenail Clinic at 10:00 am on January 25th and will offer a free bingo at 1:00 p.m. with lots of nice prizes.

Saturday, January 28 at 6:30 a.m. we are having our All You Can Eat Breakfast. Cost is $6.00 for adults and children 5 and under are free. Bring your family and get your tummies full. I know the Mayor will be there to get his little tummy full.

If you have anything lying around, and you would like to donate it, please bring to the senior center. We will price it, and then take it to Bailey’s Flea Market. Linda, the owner of Baileys has donated us a booth for over a year now. We thank you so much Linda for your generosity.

Hello, calling all who are capable to volunteer, we need you for just a couple of hours a week. We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.

Mark your calendars folks, February 11 we are having a Valentine Sweetheart Dinner at 5:00 pm and it will be held at the Fox Fire House. You can get your tickets in advance for $7.00 at the senior center. But if you wait to get them the same night the cost will be $8.00. There will be special entertainment by the Bushwhackers, and the Queen and King will be announced that evening.

If you would like to nominate your grandma or grandpa or even your neighbors or in laws, the cost is $2.00 per couple. Then it will be a penny a vote and we have jars set up in the dining room to drop your pennies in. Roast pork is on the menu for this event. Why not come and have some fun and share some memories.

The fundraising committee has some fantastic fundraisers coming up, one just about every month. So stay in touch by picking your Licking newspaper up every week.

We’ve have all heard “the heat is on, it’s on the street.” Well this heat will be in the new building, soon.

Proverbs 29:18 “where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”