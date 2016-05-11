Senior Center Happenings

By Cynthia Wampner

Good day from all of us at the Licking Senior Center.

Sure do appreciate all of you who supported the all you can eat breakfast; we were very pleased. Although it was a long day on Saturday, also doing the concession stand for Buckner and Gately auction, we made a little more money for the new building, at the end of the day, it was all worth it.

We are open Monday through Friday at 6:00 a.m. for breakfast and we serve lunch at 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Come in and pull up a chair and enjoy the company of others and good food.

Mark your calendars for March 11 at 2:00 p.m. for we are having a paddle party at Intercounty Electric. Come on out and have an afternoon of fun. This is my favorite fundraiser, please show some support.

It appears to me that spring is in the air, but still a little bit worried that we’re gonna get hit with a snow storm before it’s over. We’ve been too lucky too long.

Keep all those who are sick in your prayers and please keep the Harry Foley family in your prayers.

If you have been wanting to volunteer, don’t wait any longer, we are waiting for you. Call Cindy at 573-674-3558 with any questions. Thank you to all the volunteers who make a difference daily.

Hebrews 11:1 Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.