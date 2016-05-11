Senior Center Happenings

Sure am glad to be back to work after two weeks of conferences. I would like to thank all of the volunteers who graciously gave their time while I was gone.

Make sure you stop by and get your tickets for the Kreager smoker. We will raffle it as soon as we sell 150 tickets. Tickets are $5.00 each.

Breakfast is served beginning at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for a donation.

Then at 11 a.m. lunch is served. If you would like to have your lunch delivered, give us a call at 573-674-3558.

Carpet has been installed in the new building, thanks to some very dedicated volunteers. Lonnie and Reggie Ward, Frank and Janice Steward, Keith and Marilyn Cantrell. Excellent job, you guys.

Now on to the cabinets, bid will be here on Monday, the 28th of August.

Look for things around your house that you may not need any more and donate those items to our annual auction in October. No shoes, purses or clothes please.

What did the judge ask when he went to the dentist?

“Do you swear to pull the tooth, the whole tooth and nothing but the tooth?

Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”