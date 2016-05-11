Senior Center Happenings April 20, 2017

By Cynthia Wampner

I hope everyone had a Happy Easter. What a nice day it turned out to be.

We serve breakfast Monday through Friday, beginning at 6 a.m. Stop by and have a hot breakfast before starting your day.

Come join us for lunch at 11:00 am. If you can’t join us, call for a free delivery within the city limits, please.

The all you can eat breakfast will be on Saturday, April 22 at 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The cost is $6.00 for adults and children 5 and under is free.

I was sitting at the senior center one afternoon, there was a little old lady sitting next to me just smiling so big, without any teeth, just watching me eat nut after nut. I said boy those are so good. She replied, you should of tried them before I sucked all the chocolate off of em. Funny.

You can find us on the web at www.lickingbb.com.

Look us up to see what’s happening at the senior center. We can also be found on Facebook at Licking Bridge Builders Senior Center. The best place to find us is at 116 Green Street Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Have you been thinking about volunteering at the senior center? Give me a call at 573-674-3558.

Oxford Healthcare will join us on April 26 at 10 a.m. for the toenail clinic. This service is free for everyone, but would appreciate any gratuity. It is a good service to our community.

Don’t forget about the upcoming ping pong a thon and fish fry on June 10. Looking for some sponsors. If you would like to sponsor anyone to play, come by the center and pick up a sponsor sheet.

Romans 5:8 – But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.