Senior Center Happenings December 29, 2016

By Cynthia Wampner

We hope everyone had a Merry Christmas. And we hope you all have a Happy New Year.

Don’t forget to come in some time Monday through Friday for a hot breakfast. This is for a donation only. And the doors open at 6:30 am. Come back at 11:00 am for a wonderful lunch.

On January 4 Hospice Compassus will be here for free bingo and I encourage everyone to come at 1:00 pm.

Our quarterly board meeting will be Wednesday, January 13 at 1:00, hope to see you there.

We have 147 members and are real happy for that. We would sure like to have 150 by January 19, which will be two years ago that we broke away from the state of Missouri.

Maybe you would like to volunteer, call Cindy at 573-674-3558 and talk to her about the time and date that you would like to start. Would love to have you be a part of the senior center.

Mark your calendars for our all you can eat breakfast on January 28 at 6:30 am.

Psalms 65:11 You crown the year with your goodness, and you paths drip with abundance.

Happy New Year

Menus for Jan. 2-6:

Monday, Jan. 2: Closed

Tuesday, Jan. 3: Meatloaf, creamed peas, potatoes, rolls, applesauce.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: Cashew chicken, rice, egg roll, fudge meltaways.

Thursday, Jan. 5: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, bread slice, chess squares.

Friday, Jan. 6: Egg salad sandwich, chips, celery sticks with peanut butter, dessert.