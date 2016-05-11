Senior Center Happenings for July 27, 2017

Well, made it back home this week from Colorado. Meanwhile, back at the senior center, it seemed as though Marilyn Cantrell had everything and everyone all lined out. I believe they were having a lot of fun while I was away.

Please remember that on August 3 we will be having our building shower at 1 p.m. Bring an item for the new senior center and have some fun.

So far we will keep our scheduled goal of August 19 for our grand opening. It looks like the flooring committee is headstrong about getting the floors done. Then the cabinets will start to take place. Hopefully we will keep that date. Will keep you informed for sure.

Wanting to volunteer, we have the perfect place. Come to the senior center in Licking and talk with Cindy. We would love to have you.

On July 28 Three Rivers Hospice will be at the center for bingo. This bingo is free and fun for everyone. We will start at 1 p.m.

A woman driving down the highway saw a man crying on the side of the road and pulled over. She stepped out of her car and asked the man what was wrong.

“I feel terrible,” he explained. “I accidently hit this rabbit and killed it.”

The woman told the man not to worry. She knew what to do. She went to her car trunk and pulled out a spray can. She walked over to the limp, dead rabbit, and sprayed the contents of the can onto the rabbit. Miraculously, the rabbit came to life, jumped up, waved its paw at the two humans and hopped down the road. 50 feet away the rabbit stopped, turned around, waved at the two again, hopped down the road another 50 feet, turned, waved, and hopped another 50 feet. The man was astonished. He couldn’t figure out what substance could be in the woman’s spray can! He ran over to the woman and demanded, ” What was in your spray can? What did you spray onto that rabbit?” The woman turned the can around so that the man could read the label. It said:

“Hare Spray. Restores Life to Dead Hare. Adds Permanent Wave.”

Romans 1:20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse.

Bridge Builders Menus for July 31-August 4

Monday, July 31: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, bread slice, dessert.

Tuesday, August 1: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, bread slice, fruit.

Wednesday, August 2: Meatloaf, gravy, au gratin potatoes, corn, bread pudding.

Thursday, August 3: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, bread slice, applesauce.

Friday, August 4: Sloppy Joes, chips, veggie tray, angel food cake.