Senior Center Happenings, March 16, 2017

By Cynthia Wampner

What a great time we had at the Paddle Party on Saturday. Sold every paddle we had. Had some good food for sale and lots of great items from all the vendors. Thank you to all the vendors who supported the Senior Center. And also to all the volunteers, thank you so much.

Gladys Randall was the lucky winner of the beautiful handmade quilt donated by Ms Ann Liebert. This quilt was raffled at the paddle party on Saturday. Congratulations Gladys.

About the new building, the sheet rock in the ceiling is up. It will need to be taped and mudded.

A big thank you to all the men who helped with the sheet rock. And a super big thank you to Mr. Lonnie Ward for getting the crew together to get it done. Also, thank you to Pam and Bob Ogden for providing pizza, chips, and soda to the crew!

Next step will be to blow the insulation in.

The senior center serves breakfast for a donation beginning at 6:00 am and then we serve lunch at 11:00 am until 12:30 pm. We even deliver to you if you live in the city limits.

We had recently received word that the Route 66 Car Club will be having a fish fry on April 1 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and that all proceeds will go toward the new senior center. They are doing all of this in honor of Fred Hansel.

Want to be a member of the senior center? Call Cindy at 573-674-3558 for more details. Or just stop by at 116 Green Street.

Would you like to volunteer at the senior center? I made that choice to volunteer 10 years ago and I do not regret a minute of it. Come on over and talk with Cindy. We have plenty of work that needs to be done throughout the day.

Go to the web at www.lickingbb.com to see what’s going on. You will find pictures of activities, and happenings on this web site as well.

Don’t forget to join us for toenail clinic on March 22. Oxford will be here at 10:00 a.m. for the clinic and then at 1:00 p.m. for a free bingo.

Recently, we had a large amount of porcelain dolls donated to us. We have these dolls set out for sale at the senior center. Come take a look and take one home with you today.

I hope everyone sat their clock forward one hour by now. Why would you throw your clock out of the window? Just wanted to see time fly.

Psalms 16:8: I know the Lord is always with me. I will not be shaken, for he is right beside me.

Bridge Builders Menus for March 20 – 24:

Monday, March 20: Beef brisket, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, bread slice, Milky Way bars.

Tuesday, March 21: Chicken strips, hash brown casserole, tossed salad, bread slice, ice cream.

Wednesday, March 22: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, bread pudding.

Thursday, March 23: Fried Chicken, roasted potatoes, gravy, corn, bread slice, poke cake.

Friday, March 24: Chef salad, crackers, turkey, ham tomatoes, lettuce, onions, angel food cake.