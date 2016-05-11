Senior Center Happenings – May 18th 2017

By Cynthia Wampner

I hope all of the Mothers had a good day on Sunday.

A mother says to her son: I’m warning you. If you fall out of that tree and break both your legs, don’t come running to me!

I would like to wish Marie Barnes and Vi Bailie a speedy recovery. We miss you at the center, ladies.

Come by the center for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. We would love to have you join us. The center is located at 116 Green Street, one block east of the Fox Funeral Home.

The new senior center is coming along, the taping and mudding and texturing is complete. The outside lights have been installed. Thanks to Lonnie Ward and Frank Steward. And I think Reggie Ward helped also.

The ping-pong a thon is just around the corner. This fundraiser will be held at the senior center and will begin at 2 p.m. on June 10. There will be a fish fry and a silent auction. Stop by and check out our items. If you would like to sponsor me (Cindy) for the ping pong stop by and sign your name to my sponsor sheet.

Bank day with Landmark Bank went very well, we would like to think Landmark Bank for their continued support to the senior center.

You can find us on the World Wide Web at www.lickingbb.com.

One of the greatest gifts you can give is your time. We have many wonderful volunteers at the center. Why don’t you become a volunteer today?

Ephesians 6: 1-31 Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. 2 “Honor your father and mother”—which is the first commandment with a promise— 3 “so that it may go well with you and that you may enjoy long life on the earth.”