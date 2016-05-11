2018 Volleyball Senior Night

By Shari Harris,

Co-Publisher

The Lady Wildcats honored their seniors on Thursday at the Sherman Hill Field House between the junior varsity and varsity matches. After the junior varsity split with Willow Springs 25-27 and 25-13, the seniors and their families were announced.

Grace Bonnell entered the gymnasium accompanied by her mother Judy Bonnell and her sister Kelly Bonnell. Bonnell’s volleyball accomplishments include All District 2nd team and 1st team, two years offensive player of the year, all tournament team 2017 LHS Classic Tournament, and Academic All Team for four years. Bonnell is a member of the History Club, Science Club, and Catabellas. She plans to attend MST to study biological sciences.

Heather Leuthen, with her mother, Teresa Leuthen, was the next senior honored. Leuthen is also involved in Lady Cat track, FCCLA, FBLA, Science Club, and FCA. She plans to become a physical therapist after graduation.

Makayla Lewis was escorted by her parents, Jerry and Linda Lewis. Lewis’ volleyball awards include defensive player of the year the past three years, 2nd team All-Conference 2017-2018, Missouri Volleyball Academic All State 2018. Lewis is involved in FCCLA, Science Club, FCA, and one year of Lady Cat basketball. She plans to study forensic science, initially at OTC, finishing at MSU.

The Lady Cats finished their first set against Willow Springs quickly, with a decisive 25-5 win. The second set started with the Lady Cats falling behind. The momentum was difficult to turn around once Willow Springs was on a roll, but the Wildcats battled back. Maddy Cole served an ace to go ahead 22-21, and there was no looking back as the Lady Cats finished the set 25-21, scoring a match win against Willow Springs in the final regular season game of the year.

District play will begin Monday night in Cabool vs. Thayer.