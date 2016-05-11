4 Licking Players Named to Frisco League Baseball All Conference Team

Four members of the Licking Wildcats Baseball Team have earned the honor of being named to the 2017 Frisco League Baseball All Conference Team. These players include Dillon Smith, Tristan Moreland, Gideon Antle and Brady Smith. Everyone is proud of these young men and their accomplishment.

Other Frisco League players named to the team include from Plato: Wiley Miller, who was named Most Valuable Player, Gaven Vaughan, Jack Morrison and K.J. Stafford. From Iberia: Collin Murray, Garrett Ray, Gunner Cochran and Cole Stillwell. From Richland: Tanner Riddle and Jon Domingue. From Crocker: Blake Nueman and Adam Shockley. From Stoutland: Colton Shepherd. And from Dixon: Braden Mahurin, Preston Bowling and Cody Kloeppel. Mark Vaughan, of Plato, was named Coach of the Year.

Those earning Honorable mention were Caeden Hathaway, Plato; Jake Pendergrass, Stoutland; Nathaniel Combs, Crocker; Hunter Powers, Laquey; Ryker Travis, Newburg; Austin Beam, Dixon and Evan Matthews, Stoutland.