7th grade Lady Cats Chalk Up 2 More Wins

By Coach Cole Roark

The 7th Grade Lady Wildcats improved on their impressive season last week, 2 more wins to increase their record to 11-1 on the season.

Action began on Monday, the 27th of November with an away game against the Houston Lady Tigers. It was the third time the Texas County rivalry would be played out this season. The game was tight through the first half, as the Tiger defense was put a lot of pressure on the Wildcats. At the end of the first half, the score was 17-11 in Licking’s favor. The Wildcats found their offensive groove in the third quarter, tallying 17 points to jump out to a commanding 34-16 lead. Key defensive minutes from Izzy Oaks in her first start were a big plus for the Wildcats, as well as their balanced scoring output. Maci Sparks led the way with 16 points, Kaida Cook had 12, Emma Taber had 8, and Abbie Sullins with 7. This game marked the season sweep against Houston, going 3-0 versus the Tigers for the year. The final score was 43-18.

The next matchup for Licking was on Tuesday, the 28th, a home game against the West Plains Lady Zizzers. The Wildcats came out on fire from the tip, and notched 15 points in the first quarter. Rylee Sundell had her first start for the Wildcats and was a force on the defensive end and scored her first points of the season. The Wildcats pulled away early, allowing only 7 points in the first half. More of the staunch Wildcat defense, helped in large part by Breanna Garrett, provided a runaway victory over the Zizzers. Scoring was led by Abbie Sullins with 18 points, Maci Sparks with 14, Kaida Cook with 8, Emma Taber with 4, and Rylee Sundell with 1. Final score was 45-15.