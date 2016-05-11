8th Grade Lady Cats end season

By Coach Jennifer Smith

December 12, 2017, the Licking Wildcats played host to the Rolla Bulldogs in the FEMA gymnasium. This proved to be the best competition the ‘Cats have faced all season.

“From the first day of practice, we knew that this last week of games would be the biggest challenge we would face. Everything prior led up to this week,” comments Smith.

The Bulldogs started off with a quick tip added with one pass and a score. From that point the ‘Cats could just not muster enough offense at one time to keep the game close. At one point in the first quarter, the Bulldogs were up by 16, but the young ladies didn’t give up and fought to keep the game in single digits. At the end of the first quarter, Rolla was up 21-12.

Full court pressure by the Bulldogs allowed them to explode, forcing turnover after turnover by the ‘Cats taking a 36-14 half time lead. The young Lady Cats took a deep breath and regathered themselves during halftime focusing on taking control of the basketball and cutting down on their turnover ratio.

The Bulldogs remained strong in the third quarter outscoring the ‘Cats by 7, but the Lady Cats didn’t give up in the final six minutes of the game and stayed even with the Bulldogs. Final score was 55 – 26 Bulldogs. Scoring for the ‘Cats: Kylie Taylor 12, Kasey Richards 6, Maci Sparks 4, Winter Murray 3, and Kiley Ingram 1.

Thursday, December 14, the Lady Cats traveled to Willow Springs to take on the Lady Bears in a re-match from the Mtn. Grove Tournament. For the second night of the week, the Lady Cats fell short and lost to the Bears, 33-29, but not without a fight to the ending buzzer. The first quarter, both teams were strong on the defensive ends allowing each team only 8 points. Tied at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Cats turned up their defensive a notch and caused the Bears to commit several turnovers. Taking their time on offense to get good looks at the basket, and taking time off the clock allowed the Lady Cats to take a 17-14 half time lead.

The second half continued with defensive pressure by both teams. At the end of the third quarter, the score was tied 21 all. The young Lady Cats fell short on three different defensive stops and the Bears managed to get offensive put backs. This gave the Bears a six point lead with two minutes left. The ‘Cats caused the Bears to turnover the ball several times, but were only able to capitalize for 4 points. A late mismatch allowed the Bears to score a last second shot taking the win. Scoring: Taylor 15, Richards 6, Ingram, Murray, Sparks, and Kaida Cook all with 2 a piece.

“Even though the outcome of our last game wasn’t what we wanted, we coaches could not have asked for a better effort from this group of girls. They are talented, work together, and have a great drive to make games exciting. They will continue to provide excitement at the next level for the community to watch.” Ending with an 11-5 record, this group will be a force to reckon with!