8th grade Lady Cats roll over Waynesville and Ava

By Coach Jennifer Smith

Monday, December 4, 2017, the junior high girls traveled to Waynesville to take on the young lady Tigers. Following the seventh grade victory, the eighth grade girls were excited and ready to take the floor. The Lady Cats controlled the game from the jump ball, scoring off their first possession. Once again the girls were defensively focused causing multiple Tiger turnovers. Defense allowed the girls to take a commanding 33-4 halftime lead.

The second half, we slowed down just a bit to concentrate on our offensive half court sets in order to prepare ourselves for game situations the last two games of our season.

“Our last week, we will be challenged more offensively and this gave us a chance to make adjustments needed to our offensive sets,” commented Smith.

The lady Wildcats came out with a 46-10 victory. Scoring: Kylie Taylor 14, Kiley Ingram 13, Kasey Richards 9, Winter Murray 7, Payton Petersen 2, and Deszary Warren 1.

Friday, December 8, the Wildcats were set and ready to end the week just as they started. The Lady Cats hosted the Ava Bears at the Sherman Hill Fieldhouse. Ava controlled the tip, but the ‘Cats defense caused a turnover allowing them to score first and again never look back pulling out the win 33-16. The young Lady Cats had several traditional fast break opportunities that started with aggressive defense and rebounding, but the Bears did a good job of hustling back on defense and forcing the Cats to use their half court offense.

Richards and Taylor recognized several chances to get the ball inside to Ingram and Murray on defensive switches by the Bears allowing for inside scoring. Petersen and Monica Baker played pivotal roles rebounding, while Trista Bryson came off the bench helping to control the ball. Scoring: Ingram 10, Taylor 8, Richards 6, Baker 4, Bryson and Petersen 2, and Murray 1.

Final home game for junior high ladies will be December 12, when they host the Rolla Bulldogs, and they will then end their season on the road December 14, at Willow Springs.