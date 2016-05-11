Correction

Photo: Girl’s team

May 18, 2017

In the photo posted last week, one of the track athletes was incorrectly identified.

The caption should have read: Licking Girls 4x200m relay team places first. L-R: Abby Cole, Taylor Dawson, Ashley Ingram, and Katie Osman. Photo by Cassie Ingram.

