Submitted by Heather Hawn

The Licking cross country team competed at the Mountain Grove Invitational last Thursday. The varsity boys’ team placed second overall, with the team being led by Keegan Black. He finished sixth with a time of 18:06.20, JB Huff was tenth with a time of 18:41.96, Chance Campbell was twenty-second with a time of 19:47.48, Jacob Huff was thirty-fifth with a time of 20:56.15, Markus Record was thirty-seventh with a time of 20:58.86, Tyler Chambers was fifty-sixth with a time of 22:12.43, and Conner Degon was fifty-seventh with a time of 22:14.05. Competing for the varsity girls’ team was Sara Taber who placed fifty-eighth with a time of 37:44.38. Members of the junior varsity team who competed were Randall Hock who was fourteenth and ran a time of 10:18.88, Cade Richards who was sixteenth with a time of 10:21.54, and Connor McLeod who was twenty-first with a time of 11:12.31. The cross country team will continue in action on Monday night at the Frisco League meet in Plato.