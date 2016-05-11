Eight to State

By Coach Heather Hawn

The Licking High School Track and Field Team qualified eight athletes to compete at the State meet held at Jefferson City High School last Friday and Saturday. Competing in discus at the state meet on Friday were Juniors Sean Loughridge and Victoria Bonnell. Sean threw a distance of 120’5” placing 13th overall and Victoria threw a distance of 94’5” placing 14th overall. Also competing Friday in preliminary running events were the girls 4x200m relay team members were Senior Ashley Ingram and Juniors McKenzie Cook, Taylor Dawson and Katie Osman the girls placing 11th with a time of 1:54.11, the girls 4x100m relay team members were Senior Ashley Ingram and Juniors McKenzie Cook, Taylor Dawson, and Katie Osman placing 16th with a time of 55.04, and the girls 4x400m relay team members were Juniors McKenzie Cook, Taylor Dawson, and Katie Osman and Freshman Abby Cole placing 15th with a time of 4:37.57. Also running in an individual prelim was McKenzie Cook in the 300m Hurdles placing 13th with a time of 50.83.

Competing on Saturday in individual field events were Senior Ashley Ingram in Long Jump where she placed 6th jumping a distance of 15’11.5” earning All-State honors. Ashley also high jumped Saturday afternoon placing 11th clearing a height of 4’10”. Throwing Saturday morning was Freshman Abagail Moncrief who placed 14th throwing a distance of 31’3.25”. Sean Loughridge threw Shot Put Saturday afternoon placing 15th overall throwing a distance of 40’8.5”.