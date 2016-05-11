Holland makes All-State team

March 29, 2018

Submitted by Steve Rissler

 

Sophomore Karlee Holland was voted to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 3 All-State team. Only 20 players total are selected from the 16 districts throughout the state.

Five Licking basketball players were recently named to the Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters All-Central team.

Holland and junior GT Nicholson both made the first team.

Seniors McKenzie Cook and Dalrayn Feringa, along with junior Michael Milhizer earned second-team honors.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Holland makes All-State team"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com