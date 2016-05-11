Holland MVP, Cook and Feringa make 1st Team All Frisco

Karlee Holland was voted by the coaches as the 2017-18 Frisco League Player of the Year. Seniors, McKenzie Cook and Dalrayn Feringa were both voted 1st team All Frisco League. Licking coach Steve Rissler was also voted Coach of the Year. The full list is included below

1st team

Karlee Holland-Licking 10 th

Morgan Moss—Richland 12 th

Janet Garrett—Plato 12 th

Kylie Brookshire—Newburg 12 th

Brittany Latham—Richland 12 th

Madi Mueller—Plato 12 th

Macey Connell—Crocker 11 th

McKenzie Cook—Licking 12 th

Becca Looney—Stoutland 11 th

Dalrayn Feringa—Licking 12 th

Morgan Wall—Crocker 10 th

Lauren Gilbe—Dixon 10th

Honorable Mention