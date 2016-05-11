Holland MVP, Cook and Feringa make 1st Team All Frisco

Karlee Holland was voted by the coaches as the 2017-18 Frisco League Player of the Year. Seniors, McKenzie Cook and Dalrayn Feringa were both voted 1st team All Frisco League. Licking coach Steve Rissler was also voted Coach of the Year. The full list is included below
1st team
- Karlee Holland-Licking 10th
- Morgan Moss—Richland 12th
- Janet Garrett—Plato 12th
- Kylie Brookshire—Newburg 12th
- Brittany Latham—Richland 12th
- Madi Mueller—Plato 12th
- Macey Connell—Crocker 11th
- McKenzie Cook—Licking 12th
- Becca Looney—Stoutland 11th
- Dalrayn Feringa—Licking 12th
- Morgan Wall—Crocker 10th
- Lauren Gilbe—Dixon 10th
Honorable Mention
- Melanie Hubbs—Stoutland 10th
- Jessi Whittle—Richland 12th
- Jaycee Graves—Richland 12th
- Laney Rollins—Iberia 12th
