Junior high girls finish first in Frisco League Tournament

The Licking junior high eighth grade girls defeated the number one and number two seeds in the Frisco League tournament to take first place Sat. in Iberia. They defeated Laquey 40-22 in the first game Tues. to advance to the semifinals. This placed them up against first seed Newburg. Although this game was closer, the JH Cats came out on top again, 32-29. The final game pitted them against the home team, second seed Iberia. Licking clinched the tournament championship with a decisive 34-22 score.

Junior high boys took third place in the Frisco League Tournament. They won their first match against Plato Tues., then lost their second match against Newburg on Thurs. Stoutland fell to the JH Wildcats in the third place game on Saturday.