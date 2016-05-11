Junior High Lady Cats wrap up season

By Coach Jennifer Smith

In their final game of the 2016 season, the Licking Junior High Lady Cats wrapped it up in style with two big wins against the Rolla Bulldogs. On Tuesday, December 13, the ladies traveled to Rolla to take on the Bulldogs in their last game.

“In practice on Monday, we stressed the importance of fundamentals, focus, and having fun. As you watched their game, you knew they understood these concepts.”

The eighth grade game started with Rolla controlling the tip, but it was quickly turned over into the hands of Wildcat point guard Anna Sullins who drove hard to the basket for a two point conversion. The Lady Wildcats never looked back, taking a 21-2 half-time lead.

Kyra Taylor, Shea Held, Tomi Rose, and RaeAnn Gray all had amazing nights blocking out the Bulldogs to give control of the ball to the Lady Cats. Aubrie Stephens and Sydnie Werkmeister added to the top defensive pressure causing several turnovers by the Bulldogs. Within 15 seconds of entering the game, Werkmeister came up with a steal and fast break layup. Stephens stepped up and helped with ball control at the point position, and found several teammates open for shots. Kimrey Krewson and Mia Michno both came into the game and immediately had an impact. Michno stepped up rebounding and setting great screens for her teammates, while Krewson controlled the offense. Shealyn Parker had her best night of the season being in the right places at the right time, while Samantha Schmidt showed improvement on the defensive end and finding teammates, allowing the Lady Cats to control the ball late in the game. Final score 42-21, ending season 12 and 2. Scoring: Sullins 15, Taylor 11, Rose 8, Stephens 4, Werkmeister 3, and Krewson 1.

The seventh grade girls took the floor for the second game of the night with much of the same intensity on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. The Lady Wildcats started with the tipoff from Kiley Ingram falling into the hands of Kylie Taylor who quickly went to the basket scoring the first two points of the game.

Aggressive man-to-man defense allowed the Licking squad to pick off passes and cause several ball handling turnovers by the Bulldogs. Teamwork, passing, and offensive rebounds led to several baskets for Winter Murray and Payton Peterson. Monica Baker and Kasey Richards were able to get their hands on loose balls converting to the point total. The Lady Cats took an impressive 27-2 half-time lead.

In the second half, the Lady Cats continued their defense switching from man to zone, which did not allow the Bulldogs to settle into an offensive set. Trysta Bryson, Breanna Garrett, and Rilee Longrie all stepped up to display their game on both ends of the floor. In the fourth quarter, Taylor stepped in showing leadership attempting to get offense out of teammates Madison Johnson, Brianna Corkell, Cheyenne Sisler, and Robin Lyons. Leadership from Taylor also allowed Johnson, Corkell, and Lyons to be in position for needed rebounding.

Lady Cats added the win of 40-8, making their record 13 wins, 1 loss. Scoring: Ingram 13, Richards and Murray 6, Baker 4, Peterson 3, Taylor, Bryson, Corkell, and Longrie all with 2.

“Both grade levels provided lots of intensity and leadership among each other allowing for two great team records. They continued to learn, have fun, and get better as the season progressed. What more could we ask. Congratulations.”