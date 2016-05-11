Junior High Lady Wildcats start off Strong

Submitted by Jennifer Smith

On Oct. 15, the JH Lady Wildcats traveled to Salem for their first game of the season. With first game nerves, the girls adjusted and settled down to take a commanding 27-6 lead at half time. The second half was more of the same for the Wildcats. Strong defense, fast breaks, and focused offense gave the team a 51-19 win over the Tigers. The eighth grade team consists of: Katlyn Routh, Abbie Sullins, Maci Sparks, Kaida Cook, and Emma Taber. Seventh grade consists of: Hannah Medlock, Riley Moloney, Makenna Skidmore, December Maxey, Allie Decker, Gracie Berriault, Finley Sullins, Jamie Fike, Ryleigh Barton, Leanna Barham, Gracie Hunter, Kaitlyn Wade, and Callie Richarson. Scoring for the ‘Cats: Abbie Sullins 21, Kaida Cook 9, Maci Sparks 7, Skidmore and Taber 6, and Moloney 2.

Tuesday night, Oct. 16, the ‘Cats traveled to Iberia for first round action in the Junior High Frisco League Tournament. The Lady ‘Cats were seeded 4th and took on the 5th seed Laquey Hornets. Pressure defense and fast breaks again allowed the Lady ‘Cats to jump to a comfortable half time lead, 18-6. Emphasis at half time was to not get comfortable and continue focus and team work. The girls followed the game plan and came out with a 37-24 win. Scoring: Sparks 13, Sullins 10, Medlock 6, Taber 4, Routh and Cook 2.

Thursday, Oct. 18, was a re-match of summer competition as the Wildcats took on the Newburg Wolves, who were undefeated in their regular season. “It was going to come down to aggressive defense, focus, and team work,” comments Coach Smith. “We played each other in the summer and split, so we were full of positive nervous energy.” The defensive pressure on the Wolves shooters allowed several turnovers, which gave opportunities for the offense to attack and take an 18-10 lead at half time. Strategy for the second half was defense, plain and simple. The Wolves could not be counted out. They came out the second half causing some havoc for the Lady ‘Cats offense, and not allowing the ‘Cats second chances at the basket. The Wolves took advantage of some lapse in defensive positioning by the Wildcats and closed the gap, 25-23 at the end of the 3rd quarter. During the final quarter, the Wolves tied the game at 25 and went ahead with about 3 min left. The Wildcats settled down defensively, pulled down needed rebounds, and were able to finish on the offensive end to take a 32-29 victory. Scoring: Sparks 13, Sullins 11, Cook 6, and Medlock 2.

The championship round was Saturday, Oct. 20, and the Lady Wildcats faced the home team Iberia Rangers. From the tip off, this game was set to be a close game. It was going to come down to which team could maintain the momentum through four quarters. The Rangers were successful in breaking the Lady ‘Cats full court pressure picking up some close baskets. The ‘Cats outside shooting was non-existent, causing them to get the ball into Cook and allowing her to work her moves on the main player for the Rangers. Getting the ball inside put pressure on the Rangers and put them into foul trouble. Cook came away with 8 of her game-high 12 in the first half. For the first time of the season, the Lady ‘Cats found themselves down at the half. Adjustments were made on both ends of the court, offensively and defensively, to slow the game down and concentrate on the rebounding aspect of the game. These two areas allowed for the ‘Cats to hold the Rangers to zero points in the third quarter while picking up 9 for themselves. The fourth and final quarter was a challenge as the ‘Cats wanted to run the ball and the coaches wanted them to slow down and just take care of the ball, hold the lead and not give the Rangers any chances to have the ball in their possession. This led to a second straight Frisco League Championship for this group of girls with a score of 34-22. Scoring: Cook 12, Medlock 6, Sullins and Sparks 5, Routh 4, and Taber 2.