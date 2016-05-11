Junior High volleyball ends season with double wins

By Shari Harris,

Co-Publisher

Both the seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams ended their seasons, 10-1 and 13-3 respectively, with wins against Willow Springs on Thursday night. The eighth grade won in two sets, 25-13, and 25-12, and seventh grade won in two sets, 25-13 and 25-17.

The Bears started the eighth grade match strong, with five unanswered points, three of which were aces. Coach Terri Moncrief called time-out and reset the momentum for the Wildcats, who came back to tie at 7-7, before leaving the Bears behind. Licking led throughout the second set, but Willow Springs pulled within one point on two occasions, the second time with a score of 12-11. The Wildcats took no prisoners as they outscored the Bears 13 to 1 after that, winning the set at 25-12 and clinching the match.

The seventh graders were no pushovers, either, with at least 7 points in the second game scored through aces. Coach Moncrief used a timeout to settle the team when the Bears closed to within a point, 10-9. The two teams traded a few points back and forth, then the Wildcats began building their lead again, finishing at 25-17.

The young Wildcats had good seasons and should be proud.