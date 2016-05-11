JV Boys Basketball rack up three big wins

By Coach Doug Smith

Monday night saw the Wildcats on the road to Crocker for their fifth straight road trip. The Lions upbeat pace made for a wild first half with Licking winning the first quarter 24-16 and the second 19-12. Not much defense was played by either team but the Cats found themselves leading at half-time 43-28.

The Lions hit the wall the third quarter and the depth of Licking began to play a toll on the hometown team. Licking held the Lions to only 3 points and lead 60-31 after 3.

Licking continued to score during the fourth and sailed to a 78-48 win. This pushes the Cats to 5-0 on the season.

It was a tremendous team effort with 12 players in the scoring column. Medlock led the scoring with 18. Payne and Swan both made their presence known in the paint with their physical play. Freshmen Levi Cantrell, Seth Black, and Dakota Decker came in off the bench and contributed immensely. Scoring: Medlock-18, Swan-13, Antle-10, Milhizer-9, Duncan-8, Payne-8, Decker-4, King-2, Quick-2, Cantrell-2, Black-1, Mitchell-1.

Thursday night action pitted the home-team Cats against their rivals from the East, the Salem Tigers. Both teams played even through the first half and were knotted up at 24 at intermission. Milhizer had a big half offensively with 9.

Third quarter saw the Wildcats pull ahead and outscore the Tigers 12-6 with the help of some stingy defense. The Wildcats continued their domination of the boards by outrebounding the bigger Salem squad by a margin of 34-27.

The young Cats held off Salem in the fourth by outscoring them by 1 and improved their record to 6-0 on the season. The Cats were paced by Connor Medlock who had a huge game with 11 points and 12 rebounds and Swan with 10 points and 8 rebounds. Scoring: Medlock-11, Swan-10, Quick-9, Milhizer-9, Duncan-6, Antle-5, Rinne-4.

The Laquey Hornets came to town Friday night. The Wildcats jumped on them early and led 15-1 after the first quarter. Licking continued to increase their lead throughout each quarter and cruised to a 62-27 victory.

The team’s balanced scoring attack and rebounding was too much for the Hornets. This win pushes the JV record to 7-0. Scoring: Swan-19, Antle-11, Rinne-10, Medlock-10, Quick-5, Duncan-5, King-2.