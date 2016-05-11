JV Boys Basketball Undefeated

By Coach Doug Smith

The JV Boys opened their season Monday night against the Iberia Rangers at Dixon. The Cats started off hot, thanks to two big three-point shots from Levi Cantrell and Carter Rinne, and led 13-9 after the first quarter.

The Rangers outscored the Wildcats by one in the second quarter and trailed the Cats 26-23 at the half. Second half action saw the Cats win both quarters 10-7 and 19-18 while finishing off the Rangers by a score of 55-48.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Garrett Duncan who had a huge night with 25 while going 18-19 from the stripe and pulling down 9 boards. This was a great opening win for the Cats against a solid program. Scoring: Duncan-25, Payne- 11, Cantrell- 6, Rinne-6, Black- 4, Mitchell-3.

On Tuesday night, the Wildcats were at home facing the Bears from Willow Springs. The Bears were coming off a Thayer Tournament Championship win so the Cats had their work cut out for them. Wilson Murray led the charge offensively by scoring 15 in the first two quarters of play. Levi Cantrell also had a big night scoring 14 while draining some crucial mid-range jumpers. The Cats led 11-10 after one and 26-14 at the half thanks to some strong man-to-man defense that did not allow a Bear field goal in the second quarter.

The Wildcats dominated the boards 36-21 with Connor Medlock grabbing 7 and Payne with 6. The Cats placed ten in the scoring column for the night and cruised to a 54-42 win. Scoring: Murray-15, Cantrell-14, C. Medlock-5, Mitchell-4, Rinne-4, Payne-4, Duncan-3, Keaton-2, Campbell-2, L. Medlock-1.

The Cats were back on the road Wednesday night headed to Dixon to play the hometown team. The Cats looked strong at times by taking advantage of some easy opportunities on the backend of Dixon’s press. The Cats led 17-13 after one quarter of play and 30-25 at the intermission.

Third quarter action saw the Wildcats begin to stretch their legs and extend the floor while outscoring the Bulldogs by 7 in the quarter to lead 51-39 after three quarters. The three-ball helped Dixon remain close (nine 3-pointers in the game), but Licking went on to win 64-60. The young cagers showed at times that they could really play together and look like a tough JV team with multiple players scoring in transition and in a half-court offense. Scoring: Payne-16, Cantrell-13, Duncan-12, Mitchell-10, Rinne-7, Black-6.