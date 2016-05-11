JV Boys rack up another big win

January 16, 2017

By Coach Doug Smith

The JV boys continued to roll Tuesday night with a sound thumping of the visiting Hartville Eagles.  Playing in front of a packed house, the young cagers’ sound man-to-man defense held Hartville to only 3 points in the first quarter and 1 in the second.  This provided a huge cushion for the Cats as they rolled to a 47-25 win even though shooting a dismal 27% from the field.

Antle led the team in scoring with 11 and also nabbed 4 steals on the defensive end.  Swan had a huge night with 7 points and 12 rebounds.  Seth Black and Evan Mitchell both came in and contributed quality minutes for the Cats. Once again, a balanced scoring attack placed 10 in the scoring column for the Wildcats.   Scoring:  Antle-11, Medlock-10, Swan-7, Quick-6, Black-4, Milhizer-3, Duncan-2, Mitchell-2, Rinne-1, Payne-1.

 

