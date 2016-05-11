JV Wildcats have a 16-3 record for the season

By Coach Doug Smith

Monday, January 21, the JV boys faced the Rolla Bulldogs in first round action in the very competitive LHS JV Tournament. Rolla started out hot from the field by connecting on 8 field goals with two of them being from down town and led 20-14 after one. The Cats clawed back and outscored the Bulldogs by two in the second to trail by four after the first half of play.

Quick had 11 in the first half with three buckets from beyond the arc. Third and fourth quarter action saw the Wildcats’ defense tighten up and hold Rolla to 9 in the third and 8 in the fourth. Swan led the way offensively scoring 7 of his 17 points in the third quarter. The Wildcats found themselves in the lead half way through the fourth and connected on free-throws down the stretch to pull out the big win and send themselves to semi-final play Saturday. Swan had one of his biggest games with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Scoring: Quick-18, Swan-17, Duncan-9, Antle-4, Medlock-4, Payne-2, Rinne-2.

Tuesday night, the always tough St. James Tigers came to town for non-conference action. The young Cats were in for a battle as they trailed 10-11 after one. The Cats came back in the second and outscored the Tigers 13-7 to win the quarter and take a 23-18 lead into the break.

Turnovers plagued the young Cats all night, especially in the second half when the Tigers began to half-court trap. This allowed St. James to outscore the Cats by 6 and take a one point lead into the fourth. St. James knocked down 8 out of 13 free-throws in the final quarter to preserve the lead and hand the Wildcats only their second loss of the season 41-47. The Wildcats were very fortunate to even be in the game after committing 30 turnovers for the night. Scoring: Swan-13, Milhizer-10, Medlock-6, Antle-4, Rinne-2, King-2, Quick-2, Duncan-2.

The Wildcats traveled to Dixon Friday night for conference play. Licking jumped out early and set the tone by holding the home team to only 2 points in the first quarter while scoring 13. Second quarter saw the defense falter and allow the Bulldogs to score 19. The Cats led 24-21 at half.

The defense picked up again in the third and Licking outscored the home team 13-3 and led 37-24 going into the final quarter. Transition was the key in allowing the Wildcats to push the ball and score easy buckets. The Cats lost the fourth by two points but coasted to a 47-36 win while trying to preserve energy and legs for Saturday’s tournament finals. The Cats placed ten in the scoring column. Scoring: Swan-8, Antle-7, Rinne-5, King-4, Medlock-4, Payne-4, Cantrell-3, Mitchell-3, Quick-3, Duncan-2, Milhizer-2.

Semi-final action Saturday placed the four seed Wildcats against the number one seed and undefeated Mansfield Lions. The Cats handled the Lions full-court pressure early and pushed the tempo in their favor and led 17-6 after one. The Cats lost the second quarter by 5 but still led 25-19 at the half.

Second half action saw the very athletic Lions hustle back on defense and set up their two three zone before the Cats could take advantage of transition opportunities. The Wildcats struggled offensively against the zone while Mansfield began to chip away at Licking’s lead. The Cats trailed by three going into the fourth and the game remained tight until the end when Licking was forced to foul. Fouls also plagued the Cats in the fourth where Mansfield only converted on one field goal while going 13-19 from the free-throw line. The eventual tournament champions handed the Wildcats their third loss of the season 43-48. Scoring: Duncan-9, Payne-9, Swan-8, Antle-6, Medlock-6, Quick-5.

The Cats played Salem Saturday afternoon for third place. This was a rematch of a much closer earlier game. The Wildcats jumped on the Tigers early and led 13-7 after one with Antle pushing the tempo and scoring 7 of his game high 16. The Cats outscored the frustrated Tigers by 5 and took a 28-17 lead into the break.

The Wildcats came out in the third and established their dominance once again. Rinne and Duncan led the charge offensively with 5 and 8 points. The Wildcats lost the fourth by one but remained in control to win 63-43 over the rivals from the East and capture third place. This win pushes the JV record to 16-3 on the season. Scoring: Antle-16, Quick-12, Swan-9, Rinne-9, Duncan-8, Payne-4, Mitchell-2, Medlock-1, Black-1.