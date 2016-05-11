Keegan Black Places First at Districts

By Coach Heather Hawn

The Licking Cross Country Team competed at Districts last Saturday in Willow Springs, Missouri. The boys team placed 3rd overall, and the girls team placed 5th overall.

Leading the boys team and medaling to qualify for the state meet was Senior Keegan Black who placed 1st with a time of 17:45.29. Also running for the boys team were Kasen Monds who placed 19th with a time of 19:30.65, Chance Campbell who placed 26th with a time of 20:31.37, Jacob Huff placed 32nd with a time of 21:13.29, Markus Record who placed 36th with a time of 21:50.16, Zack Krewson who placed 38th with a time of 21:54.05, and Tyler Chambers who placed 43rd with a time of 22:20.34.

Competing for the girls team were Kaitlin Breedlove who placed 24th with a time of 25:36.62, Kyra Taylor placed 26th with a time of 27:22.74, Ebonnie Baker placed 27th with a time of 27:45.56, Tiana Lewis placed 38th with a time of 32:18.35, Shakoda Swaringim placed 41st with a time of 32:56.05, and Sara Taber placed 42nd with a time of 33:50.49.

Keegan will run at the State meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Oak Hills Golf Course in Jefferson City Missouri.