Lady Cats bump, set, and spike to victory

Photo by Katie Anderson

Kylie Taylor bumps the ball in the first set of the JV game Sept. 4.By Katie Anderson

Managing Editor

The Lady Cats had a game against the Mountain Grove Panthers Sept. 4 at home. The junior varsity started out the night with coach Hali Littrell leading the clowder of cats to victory. The first set was won with a smooth 25-16. In the second set for the evening, the girls seemed to let their guard down for a bit, leaving the scores close. The final point to win the set came from Licking’s Kiley Ingram, finishing the game 25-21 and earning the Wildcats a win over the Panthers.

In the fast-paced varsity game, the girls went on to victory in just two sets. Head coach Angela Barton held many pep talks as, like the JV game, it was close in points. The girls finished out with 25-19 scores in both sets.

The volleyball team will play its next game today (Thursday) against Salem at home. The game starts at 6 p.m. Following in the week on Sept. 15 will be the Cabool Tournament, times are still to be announced.