Lady Cats claim 2 big victories

By Coach Steve Rissler

The Lady Cats made the long trip to Stoutland on Feb. 2nd to try and keep their hopes of a conference championship alive. Licking got off the bus ready to play as they roared to a 19-5 lead through 1 quarter of play. The girls kept the pressure on in the 2nd quarter as they outscored the Lady Tigers 21-11 to take a 40-16 lead into the break.

The 3rd quarter was much of the same for the Lady Cats. The girls used dribble penetration, pin-point passing and outside shooting to push the lead to 61-27 after 3 quarters. The turbo clock was in effect in the 4th and the Lady Cats cruised to a 72-32 conference victory to move to 17-5 overall and 4-1 in Frisco League play.

Licking was led by Karlee Holland with 17 points, 10 assists and 4 steals. Dalrayn Feringa added 13 points and 5 rebounds. Lexi Hadix added 11 points. McKenzie Cook added 10 points and 3 steals. Ashley Ingram chipped in 8 points and 4 steals. Also scoring for Licking was Lainy Hadix 5, Athena Hood 4, Taylor Dawson 2, Katie Kinder 2.

Licking looked to keep their winning streak alive as they made the short trip to Plato last Thursday night, Feb. 6. A win on Plato’s home floor is hard to come by and this night would be no different. The 1st quarter was back and forth but eventually saw Licking emerge with a slim 15-13 lead.

The road blues would come into play in the 2nd as Licking only managed 6 points and fell behind 23-21 at the half. The proverbial lid came off the basket in the 3rd as Karlee Holland found her rhythm netting 7 points to help the Lady Cats take a 40-38 lead into the final quarter.

Licking grabbed control of the game midway through the 4th as Plato’s lack of depth came back to hurt them when point guard, Kendall Hall, fouled out on a charge drawn by Ashley Ingram. Licking made just enough free throws late to get the 50-44 road win and move to 18-5 overall and 5-1 in Frisco play.

Karlee Holland led Licking with 16 points, Ashley Ingram added 14 and Dalrayn Feringa 10. Also scoring was Athena Hood 5 Lexi Hadix 3 and McKenzie Cook 2.

“This point in the season everyone has a scouting report on you and games are a grind especially on the road. We have used good offense to be successful this year but tonight the shots weren’t falling and we were able to dig in and get stops when we needed it. You can’t always rely on making 8 or 9 threes a game to win, especially in districts when the pressure is high. We control our own destiny now as we have two home games that will determine whether or not we get a piece of the conference title.” Coach Rissler.