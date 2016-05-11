Lady Cats take down the Lady Bears

By Coach Steve Rissler

The Lady Cats had no time to lick their wounds after a home loss to Richland on Monday as they made the long trek to Ava on Tuesday to face the 5-1 Lady Bears.

Licking started flat offensively going 2 for 8 from the free throw line in the first quarter. Double digit scorers Ingram and Cook were also on the bench with foul trouble to allow Ava to hang around.

The 2nd quarter saw the Lady Cats get several opportunities to score, but the ball wouldn’t cooperate and the Lady Bears won the 2nd quarter 10-9 for a halftime score of Licking 21 Ava 18.

The Lady Cats came out of the locker room with a higher level of focus than in the 1st half. The lone senior, Ashley Ingram, got hot in the 3rd scoring 13 of her 19 points in the quarter. Athena Hood nailed a 3 at the buzzer to push the lead to 39-24 going into the 4th.

The final quarter was even at 13 apiece and Licking got the road win 52-37 to head into the holiday break with a 7-1 record.

“Ashley was on in the 3rd and Karlee did a good job of getting her the ball. My coach taught me when someone is on fire you feed the fire and that’s what we did. I also liked what Abby Moncrief brought to the game in the 4th quarter. She had a solid JV game and then came in to score a couple baskets and grab some rebounds in the varsity game. We are going to use the 2 week break from games to solidify our defense in practice and improve on our lack of rebounding. If we can do that every game on our schedule is winnable. We are going to the Grove tourney on the 26th to win the whole thing.” Coach Rissler